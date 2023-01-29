Serum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $50.58 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $50.58 million and approximately $37.94 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

