Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.