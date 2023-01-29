Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after buying an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,513 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

