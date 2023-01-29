Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.