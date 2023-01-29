Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $372.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

