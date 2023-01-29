Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,038,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 15,239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,472.5 days.

Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance

SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692. Sembcorp Marine has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

