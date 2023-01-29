Seiren Games Network (SERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,964.49

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $100,964.49 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00397318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.58 or 0.27888780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00576643 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars.

