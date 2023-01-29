Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.25 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

