Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $77.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00215813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00332272 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,046,102.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

