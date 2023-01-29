Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $901,915.21

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $74.49 million and $901,915.21 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

