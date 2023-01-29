Secret (SIE) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $2,313.04 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00241662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00100145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00047416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00057875 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00664136 USD and is up 12.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,871.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

