Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$851.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$801.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$712.34. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$569.62 and a 1-year high of C$879.98.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $13.415 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

