Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science 37 stock remained flat at $0.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 542,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,050. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 66.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science 37 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

