Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1,212.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,986 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after buying an additional 431,381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,032 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

