Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.31) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Schroders has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

