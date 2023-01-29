Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.8 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.09. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

