SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,957,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 1,315,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,570.0 days.

SBI Price Performance

SBI stock remained flat at $21.05 during trading on Friday. SBI has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get SBI alerts:

About SBI

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.