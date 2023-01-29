Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 440,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Insider Activity at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 84,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,690. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.