Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 440,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 84,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,690. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.