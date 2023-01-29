Santos FC Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.19 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $26.52 million and $29.19 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00025322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

