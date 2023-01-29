Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNYNF stock remained flat at $97.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $115.37.
About Sanofi
