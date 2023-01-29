Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $537.20 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $537.20 million and $933,782.01 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.05 or 0.00047000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00400175 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.28089332 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00576735 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 11.01721447 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $955,898.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

