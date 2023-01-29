SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0308 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. SALT has a market cap of $2.47 million and $19,225.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00215201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03075694 USD and is up 14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,952.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

