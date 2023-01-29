Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 587.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,289 shares of company stock worth $24,590,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

