SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $159.99 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $159.99 million and $814,507.72 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.
About SafeMoon V2
SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,097,663,697 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.