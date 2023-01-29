Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $236.73 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $236.73 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.36 or 0.00048324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00240360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00101556 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00057620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.26901775 USD and is up 34.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

