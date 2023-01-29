Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 664.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $40.50 during trading on Friday. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $830.74 million during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

