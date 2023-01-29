RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,840 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $210.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,523. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.97 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

