RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 66,440 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 57.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 240,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

