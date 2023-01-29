RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,964,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,062,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.