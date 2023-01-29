RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of Shake Shack worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

SHAK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

