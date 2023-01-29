RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,644,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 863,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

