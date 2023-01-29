RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.38. 1,728,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,721. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $203.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.