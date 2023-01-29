RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,851 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

