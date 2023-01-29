Royal Bank of Canada Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

VZ opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

