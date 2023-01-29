Royal Bank of Canada Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.