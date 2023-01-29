Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 130

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 122.20 ($1.51).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 113.65 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.49. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

