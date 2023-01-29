Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 9,981 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sprout Social worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $65.63 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

