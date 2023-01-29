Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,902 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $158.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

