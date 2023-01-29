Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 53,296 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,296 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

