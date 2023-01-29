Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,994 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.27% of SITE Centers worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $953,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

