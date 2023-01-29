Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Commvault Systems worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.58. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

