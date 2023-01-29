Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 368 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of WestRock worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

