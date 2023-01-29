Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 25,017 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.