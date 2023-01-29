Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240,547 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of Radian Group worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 57,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

Get Rating

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

