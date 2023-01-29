Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $202,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.