Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,654 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.25% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $2,871,788. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

