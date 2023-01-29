Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $434.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.63. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

