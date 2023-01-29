Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $434.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.63. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.9% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

