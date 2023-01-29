Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

