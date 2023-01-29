Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

