Rocket Pool ETH Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $321.81 million and $3.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,732.42 or 0.07325860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,704.10707553 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,917,879.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

